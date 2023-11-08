The NFL is “very happy” with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

The National Football League (NFL) is “very happy” with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured relationship, a team shareholder has said.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. – who is a limited partner in the Washington Commanders American football team – said in a recent interview that the NFL is pleased with the situation, suggesting that it’s good PR for the league.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Kimmel said: “By the way, get one of those Commanders to date Taylor Swift. It seems like you make so much money.”

Advertisement

Former NBA star Johnson Jr. replied: “Exactly, well the NFL is very happy about that whole situation.”

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce sparked rumours of a romantic relationship in September after the pop star attended one of Kelce’s games.

She reportedly paid for everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant in Kansas City after the game so that they could have dinner together alone.

Last month, Kelce acknowledged the recent surge in interest in his Kelce documentary following the rumours that he’s dating Swift. He also said previously that Swift’s attendance at a recent Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game was “pretty ballsy”.

Since Swift and Kelce’s apparent relationship has been making headlines, sales of Kelce’s Chiefs jerseys have seen a 400 per cent sale spike.

Advertisement

Heinz even created a new condiment in honour of a viral moment sparked by a photo of Swift at a game in September, and Carson Daly then used Taylor Swift references to explain the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Kelce responded to questions in a press conference about his rumoured relationship with Swift.

While the American football star has not yet formally confirmed or denied a relationship between the two, he has addressed the media storm that’s ensued.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce said during a briefing on October 7 ahead of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, “but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

The NFL player continued that he’s always been good at “compartmentalising” in order to “stay focused”.

In other Swift news, the state of Israel has asked the pop titan for her help in order to find a teenage soldier who has been missing since Hamas’ attacks.