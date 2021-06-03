N.Flying leap for the moon in new music video teaser for ‘Moonshot’

N.Flying have released a music video teaser for ‘Moonshot’, the title track of their upcoming first full-length album ‘Man On The Moon’.

The teaser, which was released earlier yesterday (June 2), opens with a black-and-white shot of the group – comprising Seo Dongsung, Lee Seunghyup, Cha Hoon, Kim Jaehyun and Yoo Hoeseung. The latter half of the clip shifts to color, showing the band leaping toward the moon.

It’s the latest taste of the band’s forthcoming album. Last month, the South Korean group had released a 30-second audio clip of ‘Moonshot’, alongside spoilers of the song’s lyrics, which were posted on the group’s social media accounts.

N.Flying hopes to deliver a message of change with their new single ‘Moonshot’, which is slated for release on June 7 alongside ‘Man On The Moon’. According to a statement by the band’s agency FNC Entertainment, the upcoming track will be in the “alternative rock genre with a powerful sound”, per Hankyung and translated by Soompi.

‘Man On The Moon’ marks the band’s first release of 2021, after they renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment in February. In the same month, leader Seunghyup made his solo debut as J.Don with the single album ‘On The Track.’

The boyband first broke into the mainstream with their chart-topping 2019 hit ‘Rooftop’. The track was later included on their fifth mini-album, ‘Spring Memories’.

In other K-Pop news, Kim Han-bin, better known as B.I, recently released his debut studio album ‘Waterfall’. The tracks were all co-written by the rapper and features collaborations with vocalist Lee Hi and Epik High‘s Tablo.