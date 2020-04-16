NHS Relief campaign releases stirring cover of Bill Withers’ ‘Lean On Me’

Beverley Knight, Dr Ranj Singh and Joss Stone have joined forces with over 100 artists to record a cover of Bill Withers‘ ‘Lean On Me’ in a bid to support the mental health of frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Raising funds for NHS Charities Together and the ‘You Okay, Doc?’ campaign, the huge team of singers and musicians have collaborated from across the UK to remotely record the video – which can you watch below.

As well as paying tribute to Withers after his death last month, the new NHS Relief team say they’re aiming to emulate the huge impact of the weekly Clap For Our Carers campaign.

Advertisement

The campaign is the brainchild of entertainment producers Dominic and Alexander Lyon, who rounded up close friends to bring the song to life.

Describing the NHS Relief campaign, Beverley Knight said: “I was asked to come on board by Dom & Al who I had worked with previously and as someone who has at least a third of my entire family working for the NHS, I didn’t only feel compelled, I felt that it was an absolute obligation to get onboard and to try to help others as much as I can.”

Dr Ranj Singh added: “The NHS is a big part of my life and I know how important it is and how important it is right now. Anything we can do to boost morale and make people on the frontline feel more appreciated is vital, because they’re doing an incredible job for all of us. This is a really lovely thing to do for them in return.”

As well as purchasing the single, you can donate to the campaign here.