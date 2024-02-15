Nia Archives announces debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’, shares sentimental title track

Nia Archives has announced her debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ – you can listen to the title track below.

The Bradford-born producer, DJ and songwriter is due to release the 13-song record on April 12 via HIJINXX/Island (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll contain the previous singles ‘So Tell Me’, ‘Crowded Roomz’ and ‘Forbidden Feelingz’.

Per a press release, the forthcoming collection will see Nia explore “loneliness and the intense potential power of silence (something louder than noise could ever be)” as well as “relationships, family, navigating her 20s and more”.

The artist worked on ‘Silence Is Loud’ with the songwriter and producer Ethan P. Flynn (FKA Twigs, David Byrne). Nia said she wanted it to be taken in as a full body of work that was “more song-focussed, putting interesting sounds on jungle”.

Her sentimental new single, also called ‘Silence Is Loud’, is a celebration of the unconditional love she has for her brother. The track boasts “sonic elements of soaring indie and gloomy Britpop”.

“And if I aint got you around/ Then I’m lost and I don’t wanna be found/ You’re the only thing keeping me sound/ And without you the silence is loud,” Nia sings on the cut. Tune in here:

The tracklist for Nia Archives’ ‘Silence Is Loud’ is as follows:

‘Silence Is Loud’

‘Cards On The Table’

‘Unfinished Business’

‘Crowded Roomz’

‘Forbidden Feelingz’

‘Blind Devotion’

‘Tell Me What It’s Like?’

‘Nightmares’

‘F.A.M.I.L.Y’

‘Out Of Options’

‘Silence Is Loud (Reprise)’

‘Killjoy !’

‘So Tell Me…’

Meanwhile, Nia is set to perform on Reading & Leeds‘ “groundbreaking” new stage The Chevron this summer. She’ll also make appearances at Parklife, Roskilde, Mad Cool and Øya Festival in 2024.

Nia Archives released her third EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, in March 2023.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Being able to show so much humanity and versatility so early in her career is highly respectable and if this is a glimpse of the future, Nia Archives looks set to become an unstoppable generational talent.”