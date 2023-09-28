Nia Archives curates Warehouse Project takeover, ‘Up Ya Archives’

Nia Archives has curated a takeover at the Warehouse Project in Manchester – you can find all the details below.

The producer, DJ and songwriter will return to the city’s Depot Mayfield venue on Friday, December 8 with her debut curated show, ‘Up Ya Archives’.

Archives leads the line-up, and will be joined on the night by “the UK’s finest and freshest talents across DnB, jungle, dubstep, and UKG”. Acts include Shy FX, Skream, Yung Singh, Interplanetary Criminal and Salute.

Fans can also expect a debut B2B set from Clipz and Special Request, among other names. See the full bill in the post below.

“Am so buzzin to curate ‘Up Ya Archives’ at the @WHP_Mcr in December!!” Archives wrote on social media. “Manchester is a special place to me and am so gassed I’ve got to book so many of ma favourite artists + DJs to play alongside me, can’t wait!!”

am so buzzin to curate 'up ya archives' at the @WHP_Mcr in december!! manchester is a special place to me and am so gassed i’ve got to book so many of ma favourite artists + DJ’s to play alongside me, can’t wait !! tickets on sale Friday @ 10am !!😝🔜 pic.twitter.com/QsaGzd9pfG — Nia Archives (@archives_nia) September 27, 2023

‘Up Ya Archives’ is scheduled to run between 8pm and 4am. Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (September 29) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. See the complete listings for the WHP23 season here.

Last month saw Nia Archives release a new single called ‘Bad Gyalz’ ahead of hosting a day rave featuring female and non-binary DJs in east London.

Back in June, she reimagined A-Trak’s remix of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Heads Will Roll’ on her new track ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’. “I wanted to make a spooky edit for Warehouse Project last Halloween and this is what I came up with,” the artist explained.

The NME Award-winner‘s third and most recent EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, arrived in March.