Check out Nia Archives’ new London mural celebrating her latest EP

A new mural has been unveiled in London dedicated to rising dance star and junglist Nia Archives.

The mural, is to celebrate the Bradford-born’s third highly-anticipated EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’. The artwork took four days to complete and Nia Archives had a chance to add some finishing touches to the mural herself.

The 80-square-metre mural was created by the Shoreditch-based street art collective Graffiti Life, who also done murals dedicated to other musicians including late Nipsey Hussle, Giggs and Charlotte Black.

You can currently visit the mural at 455 Hackney Road, E2 9DY until March 24.

In addition to the mural, Nia Archives and Spotify have teamed up to offer fans a chance to win exclusive press-on nails, designed by Suki Nailz, inspired by Nia’s synonymous nail sets.

In other news, Nia Archives released her third EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Tha Wall’ today (March 10) via Island Records/HIJINXX.

Also, she will support Slowthai on his ‘UGLY’ European tour alongside Sainté. Check out the tour dates below and get your tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

24 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

25 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

MARCH 2023

1 – London, The George Tavern

2 – Bath, Moles Club

3 – Northampton, The Black Prince

SEPTEMBER 2023

20 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

21 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, Alexandra Palace

23 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27 – Paris, Elysee Montmarte

28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – Berlin, Metropol

30 – Brussels, AB