Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’

Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below.

The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year.

Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian choir Barbatuques, Nia Archives said: “I’ve always been a massive fan of Samba Music, Bossa Nova Music and Brazilian culture and had been a fan of the Barbatuques for a while.

“When I was looking through my samba / bossa playlist and thinking about songs to sample, ‘Baianá’ was the one that stood out for me. When I started making it, the original version was quite bouncy which I wanted to make harder… so I flipped it into this crazy amen break roller with a Reese bass line. I feel like this one really showcases my work and style as a producer.”

Watch the video for ‘Baianá’, shot on location in Brazil, below.

Reviewing Nia Archives’ ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP, NME wrote: “On her second EP, Nia Archives proves that not only is she a leader for a new generation of drum‘n’bass ravers, but cements her place as an elite producer. For the best not only craft soundscapes as electrifying as this, but use their skills to extract and realise universal feelings and truths. Few – if any – are doing it as well as Nia right now.”

She’s since teamed up with Watch The Ride to release the joint single, ‘Mash Up The Dance’.

Co-produced by Nia, who won Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, the track also features the Bradford-born, London-based producer/DJ on vocals.

Speaking to NME last month about a forthcoming release, she added: “I’ll be working on the next EP too, which is sounding amazing, if I say so myself. I’m quite a selfish creator and I really love what I make: I made a tune two weeks ago, and I’m so hyped because it’s given me a window into what an album I might make in the future will sound like. It’s really broken what I think people expect of jungle, and there’s a real musicality to it.”