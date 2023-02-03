Nia Archives unveils new EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’

Nia Archives has today (February 3) announced details of a new EP, ‘Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’.

The upcoming new work has also been previewed with another single, ‘Conveniency’, which comes with a video directed by Nia Archives and Delphino Productions. It follows on from the EPs previous offerings, ‘So Tell Me…‘ and ‘Baianá‘.

Speaking about the new EP, Archives said: “‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against The Wall’ is that feeling when you’ve been at an afters and you’re in someone’s kitchen… here’s all these thoughts running through your head, the sun comes up and it’s the most disgusting feeling ever with an element of bliss at the same time.

“All you wanna do is bang your head against the wall and teleport home. Across the EP I’m broadly talking about growing up as a person, reaching new levels of maturity, love and loss, rejection, estrangement, the come up and the come down. It’s the most exciting project I’ve made yet and it’s a window into the future and the kind of artist I wanna become. It’s six tracks with six different moods soundtracking the recent chapter in my life.”

You can listen to the new single here:

Speaking to NME last year about the first single release from her EP and projects to date, Archives said: “I think each of my projects have been timestamps of my life,” she explains. “Musically, I’ve just grown up and I’ve had to mature since last year. I don’t think I was immature, but I’ve really grown up this year.”

The musician continued: “I don’t see myself as successful, genuinely. I don’t see it that way, because I’m always thinking about what’s next. I don’t ever want to be content. If I’m content with what I’m doing, then I’ve got nothing that I want to work towards – I’m always that hungry and willing to do more.”

After releasing her ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP last February, Archives picked up Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 a month later.

In her acceptance speech, Archives said: “It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from: you can do whatever you like and you can make something of yourself.”