Nia Archives has teamed up with Watch The Ride to release a new joint single, ‘Mash Up The Dance’ – listen to the song below.

Co-produced by Nia, who won Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in March, the track also features the Bradford-born, London-based producer/DJ on vocals.

“I was so gassed to make this one with DJ Die, Randall and Dismantle and be part of the Watch The Ride family,” Nia said about the collaboration, which you can hear in the below Geeneus (founder of Rinse FM) and Nia Archives-directed video.

“Have seen this one going off in my sets for a minute now and I know it’s gonna mash up dance for the summer of jungle.”

Watch The Ride, a dance supergroup comprised of Randall, DJ Die and Dismantle, added: “The track’s creation was really natural, sometimes everything just clicks in the session and this was one of those moments. Linking with Nia felt great as she represents another branch on the tree from which we all belong to.

“The cherry on the top is releasing the record via Rinse, it just feels authentic as it’s represented our culture so well for so long.”

Nia Archives will perform live at Glastonbury next month, with sets confirmed in the Silver Hayes, Arcadia and Glade areas of the Worthy Fam Festival.

She will also perform at Green Man Festival and All Points East this summer.