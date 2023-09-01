Niall Horan adds new UK and Ireland dates to ‘The Show’ tour

Niall Horan has announced extra dates for the UK and Ireland leg of his upcoming tour, supporting his Number One album ‘The Show’.

Earlier this year, the ex-One Direction star announced a full world tour to celebrate the his new record. The tour will be Niall’s biggest yet and first headline run since 2018’s ‘Flicker Sessions’ world tour.

“My favourite thing in the world is being on tour,” he said. “Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.”

He continued: “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you, with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

The new dates announced include a show at London’s The O2, new shows in Leeds, Newcastle and Aberdeen, and additional new dates in Manchester and Dublin.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (September 8) at 10am local time and will be available here.

Niall Horan’s 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2024

21 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

23 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

27 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

MARCH 2024

1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

4 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

AUGUST

23 – Dublin, IE – Royal Hospital Kilmainham

27 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

28 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

30 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

31 – Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live

SEPTEMBER

3 – London, UK – The O2

Can’t believe I’m saying this but the response to The Show Live On Tour 2024 has been so mind blowing that I’m adding more shows in the UK and Ireland Tickets go on sale 8 September at 10am BST . Sign up for my newsletter at https://t.co/BnjqkzT7vW for access to the 6 September… pic.twitter.com/jwo3z9yIrh — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 1, 2023

In other news, this week, unseen footage of One Direction performing for Simon Cowell and Sinitta has been released. In the video, the group sang Kelly Clarkson‘s ‘My Life Would Suck Without You’ before being told that they’d made it through to the live shows.

In June, Niall Horan said that One Direction are still close because “they never believed in the hype.” Months prior, he even went as far as to confirm that he sends his unreleased music to his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles to comment on.