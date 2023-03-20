Niall Horan hangs out with President Joe Biden at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Niall Horan visited the White House for Saint Patrick’s Day, taking the time to celebrate the occasion with President Joe Biden.

Horan was at the White House for a Saint Patrick’s Day performance on March 17, later sharing a Reel of himself with the president on his Instagram. In the video, Horan sends his well-wishes to his fans for the occasion before panning over to Biden, who puts and arm over Horan and proclaims, “I’m glad he’s here.”

Horan’s performance was teased a day prior by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, with Horan retweeting the announcement with the caption: “It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow.”

Horan is due to release his third solo album ‘The Show’ later this year on June 9. The announcement, which was made early last month, was accompanied by the album’s lead single ‘Heaven’. In a TikTok posted following the announcement, the singer also said that the new record is “by far and away my favourite stuff I’ve ever worked on”.

However, the record won’t feature any songs co-written with Capaldi after Horan revealed they weren’t “good enough” and neither artist “adored” them.

He recently made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival at London’s O2 on March 10 in his first performance in front of a crowd since 2021. Horan made a surprise appearance with Thomas Rhett to perform his 2017 single ‘Slow Hands’ to the delight of fans in attendance.

Horan’s 2020 sophomore album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ received a middling three-star review from NME, with writer Ella Kemp describing the record as “mixed bag, with moments of magic butting up against moments of ‘meh’”.