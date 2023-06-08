Niall Horan reveals One Direction have not discussed a reunion

Niall Horan has shared that though all previous members of One Direction talk frequently, the discussion of a reunion has yet to happen.

Since the band’s announcement of their indefinite hiatus back in 2015, fans have been desperate for a reunion. Speaking with Zane Lowe in a new interview for Apple Music 1, Horan explained that the conversation around a One Direction reunion just hasn’t happened.

“It’s just like the conversation hasn’t happened,” he shared. “It’s a great legacy to have. No, I don’t think [asking about the reunion] sucks the air out the room. It’s more, the answer’s still the same. The conversation hasn’t happened.”

Horan went on to add that all members of the legendary boyband made up of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and himself do “speak regularly”. He continued: “God knows whether it ends up being — it could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

Though a reunion is nowhere in sight, Horan made it clear that he will be performing some of the band’s hits when he embarks on his upcoming tour. “I’ve never been one to hide away from it. They’re great songs,” he said. “There’s so many on there that feel like my kind of stuff as well. And it’s good to make new versions of as well.”

His third album titled ‘The Show’ is set for release on June 9 via Capitol. It follows 2020’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’ which was described by NME in a three-star review as a “mixed bag, with moments of magic butting up against moments of ‘meh’.”

In other news, Horan made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival at The O2 in London in March, marking first performance in front of a crowd since 2021.

In a recent interview with NME, Horan said of his new album: “The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking. You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all ­– well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me.

“But I think with pandemics and relationships and things like that, you subconsciously grow as a person. And then production wise and what I’m saying [lyrically], it just sounds like something that a 30-year-old would release. Not a youthful version of what I did before.’”