Niall Horan says One Direction are still close because they “never believed the hype”

Niall Horan has said that he believes One Direction are still close because the band “never believed the hype”.

The Irish musician, who released his third solo studio album ‘The Show’ earlier this month, parted ways with One Direction when they split in 2016.

However, the band members – Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – remain close, according to Horan.

“I just think we never believed the hype,” Horan said in a new interview with Sunday TODAY, after host Willie Geist noted how the boy band avoided the “fire” that has damaged other groups in the past.

He went on: “As I said, the state of shock was always there. You have to remember, it was us, our team, our bubble around us, and we just went from place to place worldwide and kind of went along with it. If you’re looking in, it must have looked crazy, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re in the biggest band!’ We were just having a great time. We always used to say we’re normal people doing an abnormal job, which is a good outlook to have.”

The singer also recalled the name of their 2014 stadium tour ‘Where We Are’, “because we always used to be like, ‘Look where we are!'”

He went on: “Every now and then you catch yourself just like looking at each other going, ‘This is nuts’.”

Horan also said that “thankfully” the feeling has never gotten old, adding: “I love it.”

The full interview is set to air on Sunday (June 25) on Sunday TODAY.

In another recent interview, Horan said that he sometimes sends his solo music to his former bandmates for feedback.

“Not every time, but if I feel like I need an opinion, I always send it out,” the singer told Esquire.

“This time I sent it to Louis, and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy,” Horan said, referencing ‘The Show’.

“We’ve released enough songs over the years, so we know what’s decent and what’s not. All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get everybody’s opinion.”

The former group have shown each other support publicly in recent months. Styles thanked his ex-bandmates after he was named Artist Of The Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

In a recent interview with NME, Horan said of his new album: “The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking. You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all ­– well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me.