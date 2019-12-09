Nick Cannon drops Eminem diss track ‘The Invitation’ featuring Suge Knight

Nick Cannon has shared ‘The Invitation’, a diss track intended to aggravate Eminem after the Detroit rapper took aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on new record ‘Lord Above’.

Eminem’s dissed-filled feature appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’. The song also features Mary J. Blige. On the song, Em raps: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

Cannon responded by calling out the ‘Kamikaze’ rapper on his Power 106 radio show Nick Cannon Mornings and challenged him to “wild out”.

Now, the rapper has produced a song (featuring the incarcerated Suge Knight) in which he claims Eminem allegedly paid off a limo driver not to disclose a video of him giving fellatio (“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a cock/ You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp”?)

Elsewhere in the new track Cannon brings up Eminem’s family: “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.

The lyrics continue: “Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/We going back to back until you respond—on the family/My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe?”

Meanwhile, a UFC forum contributor has shared a detailed spreadsheet that appears to prove that MMA fighters who walk out to Eminem’s music lose more frequently.

Sherdog.com member “jei” claimed in 2016 that competitors who use Eminem songs win just 45 per cent of their fights. Fast forward three years and a total of 189 results have now been recorded since the first result (filed on February 5, 2005) and the latest (on November 17, 2019) when Andre Muniz walked out to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ and triumphed over Antonio Arroyo at UFC Fight Night 164.