"Nobody's held him accountable"

Nick Cannon has revisited his feud with Eminem in the late 2000s, sparked by the rapper’s comments about his then-wife Mariah Carey.

From 2001 onwards, Eminem claimed that he and Carey had dated, which the singer denied. It sparked a feud that saw both recording tracks taking shots at the other, including Carey’s Eminem-parodying video for ‘Obsessed’, and culminating in Eminem’s 2009 single ‘The Warning’.

Now Cannon, who was married to Carey from 2008 until 2016, has reflected on the feud in a new interview with fellow rapper T.I. (who has collaborated with Eminem) on his ExpediTIously podcast, revealing that he was prepared to fight him.

“I think we were flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherfucker drops a song, like, talking shit,” he said. “Calling her all kinds of bitches and hoes. I’m like, ‘this is my wife. This is my new wife.’

“I wrote a letter first, I don’t even know if Twitter had come out yet,” he continued. “[It said] ‘Look, I respect you as an artist, I’m actually a fan, and I think you’re one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you are talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that, so I need to see you face to face. Whatever happens when we face to face happens.”

Although Cannon acknowledged that Eminem eventually apologised, he also commented: “Nobody’s held him accountable, nobody’s whooped his ass!”

Cannon revealed that he was even prepared to travel to Detroit to find Eminem. “I gotta show my wife I’m a man,” he explained. “I said, ‘I know I’m not going to be able to out-rap you, but I will whoop your ass.'”

Eminem and Carey are both yet to respond to Cannon’s interview, but with Eminem’s recent history of beefs, and with new material reportedly on its way, keep your eyes peeled…