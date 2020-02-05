Nick Cannon has discussed accusations of homophobia that have stemmed from his ongoing feud with Eminem.

The beef began when Marshall Mathers took aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on Fat Joe and Dr Dre single ‘Lord Above’ last year.

Cannon has since responded with no less than four diss tracks – ‘The Invitation’, ‘Pray for Him’, ‘Used To Look Up To You’ and ‘Canceled: Invitation’.

On ‘The Invitation’, Cannon claimed Eminem let his chauffeur perform oral sex on him, which resulted in accusations of homophobia being levelled against Cannon.

Now, in an interview with DJ Vlad, Cannon has responded to the accusations. “Some people were saying I was being homophobic,” he began. “I was like, ‘I’m not scared of him sucking dick. There’s nothing scary about it, if that’s what you like.’ I was like, ‘Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show muthafucka.'” Watch the full interview here.

Later on in the interview, Cannon admits that part of the reason for his continuation of the beef with Eminem is to keep himself in the spotlight.

“2008, I was angry,” he said. “I was upset. I wanted to whoop his ass. 2019, I’m more level-headed. I’m more educated and I’m more calculated. I have a brand new morning radio show that’s doing very well. I have Hip Hop battle rap television show that’s doing very well. Ooh, let’s use this.

“I got a record label with artists that are signed. Y’all can get some attention. Let’s go ahead and get this. He got them fans. He got them stans. Let’s go get this attention. Let’s create this conversation. I got a whole new group of followers now because of this process.”

50 Cent recently claimed that he advised Eminem to ignore the Nick Cannon beef, saying: “You can’t argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop.”