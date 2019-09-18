Nick Carter secures restraining order against brother Aaron after he threatens “to kill his wife and child”

"I am astounded at the accusations being made against me."

Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against brother Aaron, after the Backstreet Boys star alleged he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

The restraining order, which has been obtained by TMZ, states that the troubled singer must stay 100 feet away from Nick, his wife, children and other family members.

Confirming the order against him on Twitter, Aaron Carter wrote: “So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.”

He added: “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life”. A final tweet said: “I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

Explaining his decision in a lengthy post, Nick Carter said: “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.” He captioned the tweet with the hashtags #mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl.

In a further post, Aaron subsequently denied his brother’s claims.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” he said.

“This is obviously a chess game of some sort.” He later threatened legal action and said: “All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.”

“I can’t let anyone take my life from me and what I’ve gone through is insane and I’m a survivor and I know that. It’s MY job to be ok. Just watch what I do with my life next.

“I’m better than this, and I’m going to succeed. I don’t need to come from a place of retaliation or revenge or hurt. You cannot lead with revenge in your heart. I just need to get away from this. I don’t want anything to do with him and I’m working on me. I love you guys thank you for your support and nick please stay away from me, and angel. I will be ok. I will get my life back. Xoxo.”

“Look in your heart and lead from a place of love.”

Earlier this month, Carter also opened up on his extensive mental health problems and discussed his diagnosis with personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and acute anxiety.