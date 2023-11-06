Nick Carter “still processing” the death of his brother Aaron

A year after the untimely death of Aaron Carter, his elder brother Nick says he’s still having trouble processing the situation.

Speaking to E! News, Nick – the older of the two, and a Backstreet Boys star – said that Aaron’s death on November 5 last year is “still unbelievable”. Nick continued: “I’m still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it – because it hasn’t. But I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all.”

The pop artist was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California last November, and was subsequently pronounced dead after paramedics reached the scene. He was 34 years old.

Nick also told E! News that Aaron’s death was even more devastating as it meant that the brothers’ strained relationship could not be mended. “No matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends, always were able to get back to that place — and now I can’t anymore and it hurts,” Nick said.

Late last month, the Carter family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging that doctors and pharmacists were partly responsible for Aaron’s death. In the lawsuit, it is claimed that doctors and the Walgreens pharmacy should have not prescribed opioids to Carter given his medical history. It goes on to allege that incorrectly prescribing and dispensing medications that affected Carter’s judgment and mental health contributed to his death.

Following Carter’s death, his brother Nick Carter paid tribute online. “My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick added: “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.” The Backstreet Boys star also set up a children’s mental health fund in the wake of Carter’s passing.