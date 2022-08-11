Nick Cave and Jarvis Cocker announced for Cheltenham Literature Festival 2022

Nick Cave and Jarvis Cocker will both appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival 2022 this autumn.

Set to take place from October 7-16, the event will welcome “the world’s foremost writers, thinkers and performers… for a jam-packed week of fascinating discussion and unforgettable memories”.

From the world of music, Cave, Cocker, U2 frontman Bono, Mel C and Michael Ball will all appear at events across the Cheltenham Literature Festival 2022.

Cave will speak with his friend, co-author and Observer journalist Sean O’Hagan about his book Faith, Hope and Carnage on October 14, while Cocker will “reveal secrets from his early life in Sheffield” from his book Good Pop, Bad Pop during an event on October 15.

Bono will appear at the festival’s The Times & Sunday Times Forum on the final day (October 16) to discuss his upcoming memoir Surrender. Mel C, meanwhile, will speak to Cathy Newman in a live broadcast for her Times Radio show, The Ladder, on October 7.

“Mel C reveals all about the good and bad times of her fame and life with The Spice Girls in her long-awaited memoir Who I Am: My Story,” a description for the event reads.

Tickets for the Literature Festival will be available to Cheltenham Festivals Members on August 31, before a general sale begins here on September 7.

Earlier this week, Jarvis Cocker joined Richard Hawley on-stage to show his support for the embattled Sheffield venue The Leadmill.

The pair performed a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s ‘White Light/White Heat’ together, along with an unreleased song by Hawley titled ‘A Sunset’.