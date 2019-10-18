Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 2020 UK and European tour

This is going to be special.

In support of their hugely acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen‘, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2020.

The band’s surprise new double album was released last month, and hailed by NME as a collection of “the most painful songs Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have ever recorded, but they’re also the most beautiful”, adding that “it is a work of extraordinary, unsettling scope.”

Having spent much of the last year on his solo Conversations With Nick Cave tour, where he answered questions from fans in the audience as well as playing songs from throughout his career on piano, Cave has now announced a full band tour throughout Europe with the Bad Seeds next year.

Among the European dates, The Bad Seeds will visit Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Leeds before headlining two nights at The O2 in London. Full tour dates are below, with tickets available here from 10am local time on Friday October 25, except for Paris (on sale Monday October 28 at 10am) and Tel Aviv (on sale Tuesday October 22 at 8am).

Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Reviewing Cave’s Conversations tour earlier this year, NME wrote: “After the experience of tonight, the pedestal has been kicked over. Strip away the rockstar and all you’re left with is a man, his loves, his traumas, and his soul. An artist of his stature doesn’t have to open himself up like this, but we should feel so lucky that he is. Here’s hoping that others do the same.”