Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds kick off summer tour with first show in four years

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have started their summer tour – see photos and check out the setlist from their first gig since 2018 below.

The band headlined Denmark’s Northside Festival last night (June 2) and treated fans to some special performances including playing ‘Get Ready for Love’ for the first time since 2009, according to notes on SetlistFM.

They also gave ‘Vortex‘, a song recorded in 2006 and shared last year as part of the band’s ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’ release, its live debut.

The show comes weeks after Cave‘s son Jethro died at the age of 31. Cave issued a statement to NME at the time saying, “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Since then, the singer has thanked fans for their support in the wake of his son’s death.

Cave lost another son, Arthur, 15, in 2015 after he fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton.

The Bad Seeds’ show last night ushers in a busy summer of festival appearances including the band’s headline show at London’s All Points East on August 28.

They last played the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada in 2018 and had a handful of other shows planned before the COVID pandemic scuppered live music.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ setlist for their opening tour show

01. ‘Get Ready For Love’

02. ‘There She Goes, My Beautiful World’

03. ‘From Her to Eternity’

04. ‘O Children’

05. ‘Jubilee Street’

06. ‘Bright Horses’

07. ‘I Need You’

08. ‘Waiting for You’

09. ‘Carnage’

10. ‘Tupelo’

11. ‘Red Right Hand’

12. ‘The Mercy Seat’

13. ‘The Ship Song’

14. ‘Higgs Boson Blues’

15. ‘City Of Refuge’

16. ‘White Elephant’

17. ‘Into My Arms’

18. ‘Vortex’ (live debut)

19. ‘Ghosteen Speaks’

Meanwhile, NME have an exclusive new clip of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis‘ film This Much I Know To Be True featuring Marianne Faithfull – check it out here.

The film came to cinemas for one night only last month, and the new clip arrives alongside the announcement that This Much I Know To Be True will be available to watch on the MUBI streaming service from July 8.

In the new clip, Faithfull reads the poem ‘Prayer Before Work’ by May Sarton before Cave and Ellis play through ‘Ghosteen’ track ‘Galleon Ship’.