Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add further shows to upcoming autumn tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added two further shows to their upcoming autumn tour.

The pair recently announced details of a UK tour for later this year, marking the first time they’ve toured as a duo. They will be joined by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Now, Cave an Ellis have added two extra shows in Scotland: first at Music Hall Aberdeen on September 19 and then at Theatre Royal Glasgow on October 4.

Tickets for gigs will be on sale from 10 am on August 25 here. You can see the full updated list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER

02 – The Lighthouse, Poole

04 – Fairfield Halls, Croydon

05 – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

07 – Regent Theatre, Stoke

08 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 – Opera House, Blackpool

12 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

14 – New Theatre, Oxford

15 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

17 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

19 – Music Hall, Aberdeen – new date*

20 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

23 – City Hall, Sheffield

24 – Sage, Gateshead

26 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

27 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

29 – Globe, Stockton

OCTOBER

01 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

02 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

04 – Theatre Royal, Glasgow – new date*

06 – Royal Albert Hall, London

07 – Royal Albert Hall, London

09 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

10 – Dome, Brighton

Earlier this month it was revealed that the duo had recorded a soundtrack for Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming Blonde film about late actor Marilyn Monroe.

Cave and Ellis will also perform songs from albums including ‘Carnage’ and ‘Ghosteen’ for a new music film by Dominik.

Cave and Ellis previously worked with the director and screenwriter on his 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling, which chronicles the recording of Cave’s ‘Skeleton Tree’ in the aftermath of his son Arthur’s death.

Speaking about working with Ellis, Cave told The Guardian: “It’s an incredible privilege to work with Warren. In any situation, he wants the best for me and I want the best for him. We have basically developed a way of working where we both relinquish control of the music we make together.

“We spend many hours improvising music together, sitting and playing in good faith without the politics and power grabs of many partnerships. We just let the songs find themselves.”

In a five star review of the duo’s album, ‘Carnage’, NME said: “‘Carnage’ is arguably Cave and Ellis’ best record since The Bad Seeds’ latter day reinvention on 2013’s ‘Push The Sky Away’, or maybe even ‘Abattoir Blues’. It’s certainly two master craftsmen at the peak of their melodramatic powers.”