Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add new dates to their autumn UK tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added two more extra dates to their autumn UK tour.

The Bad Seeds duo will tour in September and October in support of their February album ‘Carnage’, which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

This morning (August 18) Cave and Ellis have announced the addition of two more shows to their forthcoming tour, with further gigs now set to take place at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall (September 26) and Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre (October 9).

Tickets for these two shows will go on sale on Friday (August 20) at 10am from here.

Marking their first ever tour together as a duo, Cave and Ellis’ upcoming live dates will see them being joined by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

You can check out the dates for Cave and Ellis’ UK tour below.

September

2 – The Lighthouse, Poole

4 – Fairfield Halls, Croydon

5 – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

7 – Regent Theatre, Stoke

8 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 – Opera House, Blackpool

12 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

14 – New Theatre, Oxford

15 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

17 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

20 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

23 – City Hall, Sheffield

24 – Sage, Gateshead

26 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

27 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

29 – Globe, Stockton

October

1 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

2 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

6 – Royal Albert Hall, London

7 – Royal Albert Hall, London

9 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

10 – Dome, Brighton

Earlier this week Nick Cave spoke about receiving his second coronavirus vaccination back in May, saying that he feels “privileged to live in an age where our scientists are able to develop a vaccine to help combat a pandemic, and to do it at such an astonishing speed”.