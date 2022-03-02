Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce global cinema release for ‘This Much I Know To Be True’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a full global cinema release for their forthcoming film This Much I Know To Be True.

The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets going on sale on March 23. They will be available here.

The Andrew Dominik-directed feature is a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this month.

This Much I Know To Be True will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (by Cave and Ellis).

It will feature the first ever performances of the albums, filmed in Spring 2021 ahead of their UK tour. The film features also features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

The first clip from This Much I Know To Be True was revealed last month, and sees Cave discussing his own definition of his artistry.

Cave and Ellis are providing the score for Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The trio previously worked together on the 2007 film The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford.

Yesterday (March 1), meanwhile, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds cancelled their scheduled concerts in Russia and Ukraine “in light of current events”.

Sharing a statement on social media, Cave and co. said they had “no choice but to cancel” the shows following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. The band join the likes of Iggy Pop, Yungblud, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand in scrapping dates due to the ongoing crisis.