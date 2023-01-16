Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Hanging Rock gig shared as ‘Kingdom In The Sky’ documentary

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared footage of their recent gig at the iconic Hanging Rock as a TV special – watch Kingdom In The Sky below.

The pair played the legendary venue as part of their 2022 Australian tour behind collaborative album ‘Carnage’.

Now, it has been immortalised in a TV special from ABC, which features a host of tracks from the performance as well as interview snippets with fans discussing their relationship to Cave and Ellis’ music.

Watch Kingdom In The Sky below.

As promised by Cave, after the Australian tour he began work on a new album with the Bad Seeds, sharing some early lyric ideas with fans last week.

Last year, Cave said he was planning on writing a new album once his touring commitments had wrapped up, and last week confirmed that the album-writing process is underway.

Responding to a question from Fred about his plans for 2023, Cave wrote on his blog, The Red Hand Files: “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He went on to reveal the he started the process at 9am on New Year’s Day. “It is now January 6. Nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell,” he said.

Nick Cave’s last album with The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’, came out in 2019.