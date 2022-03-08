Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to play two exclusive shows at Hanging Rock

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced that they will be playing two shows at Hanging Rock in Victoria.

These exclusive shows were announced on social media and mark the duo’s return to Australia for the first time in three years. They take place on 25 and 26 November, with Courtney Barnett supporting the pair at both Victoria dates. Tickets will be on sale March 17 and can be found here.

Last month, Nick Cave opened up about touring Australia in a new post on his Red Hand Files website.

He explained: “I am sitting here looking at this year’s calendar. My assistant, Rachel, has helpfully laid it out in various child-friendly, primary-coloured blocks. A red block means touring, a blue block means other extracurricular creative stuff, and a yellow block means time off. The year is largely big, red blocks, with some sudden moments of blue, and a little lonely threadbare patch of yellow.

“Of the three red blocks, one is the imminent American Carnage tour with Warren, starting in Asheville and ending in Montreal. This block of red fills me with a kind of unabated joy because the show is just so beautiful. The second red block is a full-on Bad Seeds summer festival tour across the UK, Europe and elsewhere. This fills me with a combination of extreme excitement and acute terror because, well, it’s long and punishing.

“Finally, I can see, glowing lovely, glowing redly, a Nick and Warren Australian Carnage tour that has been recently added. This has not yet been announced — and I will no doubt be reprimanded for doing so here on The Red Hand Files — but I can see it there, that bright, red block, beginning mid-November and ending mid-December.”

The Instagram post about the Hanging Rock shows confirms this, with the caption reading: “More details on the AUSTRALIAN CARNAGE TOUR to follow”.

Earlier this month, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announced a full global cinema release for their forthcoming film This Much I Know To Be True.

The Andrew Dominik-directed feature is a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this month. It will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (by Cave and Ellis).

The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets going on sale on March 23. They will be available here.

Last week (March 2), Cave and Ellis teamed up for a performance of ‘Ghosteen Speaks’ on The Late Late Show.

The track was originally released as part of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ and for The Late Late Show, the pair performed a slow-burning rendition of the song.