Nick Cave announces 2023 solo US tour

Nick Cave will be embarking on a run of North American tour dates later this year.

The tour will kick off on September 19 in Asheville, North Carolina before making stops in another 18 cities throughout the US. Cave will then sign off at the end of October with a pair of shows at LA’s Orpheum Theatre.

The pre-sale for tickets will go live on Monday (March 27) at 10am local time, before the general sale commences on Friday (March 31), also at 10am local time.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

19 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

21, – Durham, NC – DPAC

23 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

25 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

27 – Milwaukee, WE – Riverside Theater

29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

OCTOBER

2 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

12 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

23 – Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Cave recently made headlines when he described the late poet and novelist Charles Bukowski as “the bukkake of bad poetry.”

“I just don’t like Charles Bukowski. In my opinion, Charles Bukowski is the ‘Bukkake of Bad Poetry’, just blowing his junk around,” he wrote on his Red Hand Files blog in comparison to a fan named Simon who drew similarities between the two. “I don’t like him. I just don’t. Not even a bit. No, not at all.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cave launched a new installation and shop at London’s Dover Street market. It features a whole new range of products from his online store ‘Cave Things’, which includes apparel, books, homeware, prints and limited edition recordings, as well as new ‘Cave Things’ products exclusive to Dover Street Market.