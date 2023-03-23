Nick Cave announces 2023 solo US tour

Nick Cave will be embarking on a run of North American tour dates later this year.
The tour will kick off on September 19 in Asheville, North Carolina before making stops in another 18 cities throughout the US. Cave will then sign off at the end of October with a pair of shows at LA’s Orpheum Theatre.
The pre-sale for tickets will go live on Monday (March 27) at 10am local time, before the general sale commences on Friday (March 31), also at 10am local time.
You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
SEPTEMBER
19 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
21, – Durham, NC – DPAC
23 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
25 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
27 – Milwaukee, WE – Riverside Theater
29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
OCTOBER
2 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
12 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
23 – Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
Cave recently made headlines when he described the late poet and novelist Charles Bukowski as “the bukkake of bad poetry.”
“I just don’t like Charles Bukowski. In my opinion, Charles Bukowski is the ‘Bukkake of Bad Poetry’, just blowing his junk around,” he wrote on his Red Hand Files blog in comparison to a fan named Simon who drew similarities between the two. “I don’t like him. I just don’t. Not even a bit. No, not at all.”
Earlier this month, Cave launched a new installation and shop at London’s Dover Street market. It features a whole new range of products from his online store ‘Cave Things’, which includes apparel, books, homeware, prints and limited edition recordings, as well as new ‘Cave Things’ products exclusive to Dover Street Market.