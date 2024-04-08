Nick Cave announces 2024 European solo tour

Nick Cave has announced a European solo live tour for this summer – you can find all the details below.

The Bad Seeds frontman is due to hit the road in June for a run of headline dates, where he’ll be “performing songs from his extensive catalogue”. Cave will be accompanied on stage by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood.

He’ll begin the forthcoming stint with three shows at the Onassis Stegi venue in Athens, Greece on June 1, 2 and 3 before an appearance at the Belgrade River Fest in Serbia on June 18.

Two further performances are scheduled for Musiikkitalo in Helsinki, Finland (June 25) and the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík, Iceland (July 1).

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (April 12) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. See the full itinerary on the tour poster below.

Nick Cave announces solo shows in Greece, Serbia, Finland and Iceland this summer. Tickets on sale Friday 12 April, 10am local time.https://t.co/SwBpP6ORya pic.twitter.com/47uKhSH7fu — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) April 8, 2024

Greenwood previously had a stint as a touring member in Cave’s solo band, as well as at his joint shows with Warren Ellis. Last week, it was revealed that the Radiohead member has contributed to the Bad Seeds’ 18th album ‘Wild God’ (out August 30) in a new trailer.

Cave recently told fans that the upcoming 10-track record is “full of secrets”. He has also explained that the collection isn’t “set through a lens of loss” unlike its predecessors ‘Skeleton Tree’ (2016) and ‘Ghosteen’ (2019). Those two albums dealt with the grief Cave experienced following the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in 2015.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to embark on a European, UK and Ireland tour later this year in support of ‘Wild God’. When announcing the dates, Cave said: “The record just feels like it was made for the stage.” Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

In other news, Cave has criticised ‘woke culture’ for its “lack of mercy” and “lack of forgiveness”.