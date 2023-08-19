Nick Cave announces book tour of the United States

Nick Cave has announced a new book tour of the US for Faith, Hope And Carnage later this year.

The recent book is based on 40 hours of interviews between Cave and his friend, the Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan.

Beginning next month, he will take it to eight dates across the US, beginning in Washington, DC on September 23.

Advertisement

At the second of two New York events on October 5, Cave will be joined by O’Hagan for a Q&A about the book.

See the dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

23 – Washington DC, Politics and Prose

30 – Chicago, Seminary Co-op

OCTOBER 2023

5 – New York, Strand Book Store

5 – New York, 92nd Street Y

11 – Cambridge, Harvard Book Store

18 – Nashville, Parnassus Books

24 – Austin, BookPeople

30 – Los Angeles, Book Soup

Faith, Hope And Carnage covers Cave’s perspective and personal life over the six years following the death of his son, Arthur, who died in July 2015 at the age of 15. Cave also lost his 31-year-old son, Jethro Lazenby, earlier this year.

Advertisement

Cave narrates the audiobook along with O’Hagan , which was recorded so that the listener – when wearing headphones – is hearing the speech as though they’re sitting between Cave and O’Hagan.

Elsewhere, Cave has revealed that he’s currently “finishing” work on his new album with the Bad Seeds.

Last year, Cave said he was planning on writing a new album once his touring commitments had wrapped up.

Then, at the start of 2023, he confirmed that work was underway and shared some early lyric ideas for the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’. Speaking to NME earlier this summer, Cave described the new material as “just so instantly interesting” as well as “different all the time”.

Now, in an entry on his Red Hand Files website, he told fans that he was to take a short break from replying to questions from fans to finish work on the album.