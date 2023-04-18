Nick Cave announces ‘Hope, Faith And Carnage’ UK and Europe ‘In Conversation’ events

Nick Cave has announced a series of ‘In Conversation’ events for his memoir, Hope, Faith And Carnage, taking place across Europe later this year.

Eight dates are included in the tour – which begins next month – and includes in-store book signings and Q&A sessions.

The dates kick off in the UK, with an appearance at the upcoming Hay Festival on May 28. From there, the tour continues throughout the beginning of June, and features two dates in Amsterdam and two dates in Brussels.

Advertisement

Events in Koln and Hamburg are also listed, before the tour draws to a close with a final Q&A session at the Heartland Festival in Denmark – set for June 8.

What is included in each date varies, with some events only offering in-store signings, while others also provide a Q&A session with the Bad Seeds frontman. Further information and tickets can be found on each venue’s respective websites.

To celebrate the publication of Faith, Hope and Carnage on paperback on 1st June, Nick Cave & Seán O’Hagan have announced several ‘In Conversation’ and signing events across the UK and Europe. Visit venue websites for more details. pic.twitter.com/3yfI3AUx8q — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) April 17, 2023

The announcement celebrates the release of Cave’s 2022 memoir, Hope, Faith And Carnage, which will be available in paperback format from June 1. Pre-order the book here.

The book is based on 40 hours of interviews between Cave and his friend, Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan. Released at the tail-end of last year, the memoir covers the musician’s perspective and personal life, six years after the death of his son Arthur, who died in 2015 at the age of 15.

Cave also lost his 31-year-old son, Jethro Lazenby, last May.

Advertisement

“Faith, Hope & Carnage promises to be a thoughtful book about Cave’s inner life over the last six years, a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music, grief and much more,” read a synopsis for the book. “It is a project prompted by lockdown, and one that sits comfortably alongside Cave’s weekly mailing list The Red Hand Files.

“It is at once borne of and in some sense a tribute to the stillness – and imperative period of reflection – wrought by a global pandemic.”

Last year, Cave once again teamed up with O’Hagan to release an audiobook version of the memoir. The release was recorded in a way so that the listener – when wearing headphones – can hear the speech as though they’re sitting between Cave and O’Hagan.

Following his upcoming ‘In conversation’ dates, Cave is set to hit the road once again as part of his upcoming US solo tour.

The live shows will kick off on September 19 in Asheville, North Carolina, before making stops in another 18 cities throughout the US. Cave will then bring the tour to an end at the end of October, with pair of shows at LA’s Orpheum Theatre. Find remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Cave shared earlier this year that he has started work on a new Bad Seeds album. “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” he wrote. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

Cave’s last album with The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’, came out in 2019. He released ‘Carnage‘ with Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis in 2021.