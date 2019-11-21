Nick Cave announces illustrated autobiography ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ and new exhibition

*Books tickets at once*.

A new exhibition dedicated to the music and work of Nick Cave has been announced, in conjunction with his new autobiography.

The music icon’s memoir will provide an illustrated journey through his life, according to publishers Canongate.

“Stranger Than Kindness’ is a journey in images and words into the creative world of musician, storyteller and cultural icon Nick Cave,” an official release states.

“This highly collectible book contains images selected by Cave from ‘Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition’, presented by the Royal Danish Library in partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne.

“Featuring full-colour reproductions of original artwork, handwritten lyrics, photographs and collected personal artefacts, it presents Cave’s life, work and inspiration and explores his many real and imagined universes.”

Next year, the Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition will also run at The Black Diamond in Copenhagen between March 23rd and October 3rd.

Sponsored by Gucci, the exhibition will feature extensive installations which are contrasted against atmospheric soundscapes which have been recorded by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

It will also feature more than 300 objects from Cave’s own collection, alongside the collections of the Royal Danish Library.

The exhibition also focuses on more than 50 years in Cave’s life across eight rooms featuring a selection of handwritten lyrics, literature, videos, set designs and personal artefacts.

Cave and The Bad Seeds will also head out on a European tour next year, in support of their acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’.