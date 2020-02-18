Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to head out on tour with Weyes Blood

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced that they will be heading out on tour later this year with support from Weyes Blood.

Set to take place in September and October, the band’s North American tour will start at The Armory in Minneapolis on September 16 ending at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on October 17.

Announced on Cave’s Instagram, you can see the full list of dates below:

Tickets for the North America tour go on sale Friday (February 21) and can be purchased here.

In support of their hugely acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen’, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will embark on a string of UK and European live dates, starting in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday, April 22.

Among the European dates, The Bad Seeds will visit Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Leeds before headlining two nights at The O2 in London.

See the full list of European dates below:

Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Next week, Weyes Blood will embark on her ‘A Lot Has Changed Tour’ in Oceania in support of her own 2019 album ‘Titanic Rising’, which NME called “a beautiful album,” in a four-star review.

Meanwhile, Plasticgod have brought out a new Nick Cave vinyl figure, titled ‘Loverman’.

The US pop art company, who produce “collectable pop culture vinyl figures” and other memorabilia, previously teamed up with Cave in 2015 to release five vinyl figures.