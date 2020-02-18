Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to head out on tour with Weyes Blood

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced that they will be heading out on tour later this year with support from Weyes Blood.
Set to take place in September and October, the band’s North American tour will start at The Armory in Minneapolis on September 16 ending at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on October 17.
Announced on Cave’s Instagram, you can see the full list of dates below:
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will tour North America this September and October. Tickets on sale Fri 21 Feb at 10am local time here: nickcave.com *With support from Weyes Blood Wed Sep 16 – The Armory, Minneapolis, MN Sat Sep 19 – Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL * Mon Sep 21 – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI * Wed Sep 23 – Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA * Fri Sep 25 – Agganis Arena, Boston, MA * Sat Sep 26 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY Mon Sep 28 – Place Bell, Laval, QC Tue Sep 29 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Thu Oct 01 – The Anthem, Washington, D.C. Sat Oct 03 – The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA Sun Oct 04 – Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN Tue Oct 06 – Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX Thu Oct 08 – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO Sat Oct 10 – STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA * Mon Oct 12 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA * Wed Oct 14 – WaMu Theater, Seattle, WA * Thu Oct 15 – Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR Sat Oct 17 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC
Tickets for the North America tour go on sale Friday (February 21) and can be purchased here.
In support of their hugely acclaimed new album ‘Ghosteen’, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will embark on a string of UK and European live dates, starting in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday, April 22.
Among the European dates, The Bad Seeds will visit Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Leeds before headlining two nights at The O2 in London.
See the full list of European dates below:
Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland
Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK
Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK
Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland
Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary
Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia
Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy
Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel
Next week, Weyes Blood will embark on her ‘A Lot Has Changed Tour’ in Oceania in support of her own 2019 album ‘Titanic Rising’, which NME called “a beautiful album,” in a four-star review.
Meanwhile, Plasticgod have brought out a new Nick Cave vinyl figure, titled ‘Loverman’.
The US pop art company, who produce “collectable pop culture vinyl figures” and other memorabilia, previously teamed up with Cave in 2015 to release five vinyl figures.