The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis is working with Idles on their third album

"Album 3: dirty."

Warren Ellis of The Bad Seeds and The Dirty Three is due to appear on Idles‘ forthcoming third album.

As work continues on the follow up to their Mercury-nominated ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance‘, the Bristol band posted a photo of Ellis and frontman Joe Talbot on Instagram.

“Album 3: dirty,” they captioned the snap, before Ellis reposted with “Awesome to meet the Idles and let me oi on a track. A great Monday.”

Responding to the photo, Frank Carter wrote: “Magical”.

Yesterday saw Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds surprise fans by announcing that their new album ‘Ghosteen’ will be arriving next week.

“You can expect a new album next week,” wrote Cave in a message to fans. “It is called ‘Ghosteen. It is a double album. Part 1 comprises of eight songs. Part 2 consists of two long songs, linked by a spoken word piece. The songs on the first album are the children.

“The songs on the second album are their parents. ‘Ghosteen’ is a migrating spirit.”

Speaking to NME about their third album earlier this year, Talbot said: “The only departure is development. You’re always evolving. It’s the next step along from ‘Joy…’ and ‘Brutalism’. This is the third. You can see the progression and regression in some ways. It’s us, but a year older. We got bored of certain things and excited by others.

“We want to write more techno, we want to write more noise, we want to write more pop, and we want to write more country. We’ll just write it until it sounds like something we love, then we’ll put the words on top.”

This comes after NME caught up with Idles last week at the Mercury Prize – where they told us all about their bromance with Slowthai.

The band have hung out with the ‘Nothing Great About Britain‘ star at several festivals after securing their nomination back in July.

“We love his music and recently we’ve got to know him better at a few festivals,” frontman Joe Talbot explained.

He continued: “He’s a vibrant and important voice in the world and obviously Britain. I respect him and I love him as a person. Well, I like him as a person, I don’t know him well enough to love him. I’m doing that schmoozy red carpet thing. I don’t love him! But you’re gonna cut that out and say, ‘You don’t love Slowthai’.”