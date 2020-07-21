Nick Cave debuts haunting ‘Galleon Ship’ performance from Alexandra Palace film

Nick Cave has debuted a haunting rendition of ‘Galleon Ship’, taken from his forthcoming live-streamed performance from Alexandra Palace.

Idiot Prayer, which will be streamed on Thursday (July 23), sees the Bad Seeds frontman deliver a unique performance of tracks from throughout his career, including early rarities and songs from Grinderman, right up to his acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’.

In the latest clip from the film, Cave is seen performing the ‘Ghosteen’ track on a grand piano, with the empty room lending a ghostly quality to the performance.

Cave previously told fans of the performance: “I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms – with an emphasis on the delivery of the words. I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage – whenever I could find the time.

“Then, of course, the world went into lockdown. The Bad Seeds’ global 2020 tour was postponed. Studios shut down. Venues shut down. And the world fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence.

“It was within this silence that I began to think about the idea of not only recording the songs, but also filming them – and so we started to assemble a small team, including the great cinematographer, Robbie Ryan, sound man, Dom Monks, and editor, Nick Emerson, with the intention to film as soon as it became feasible to get back to business in some way.”

The show was filmed in the West Hall of the iconic London venue by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan and will not be available to stream after its online broadcast on July 23. Visit here for tickets and more information.

The timings of the July 23 broadcast are:

Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST

UK & Europe: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

North & South America: 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT