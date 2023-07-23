Nick Cave is currently “finishing” the new Bad Seeds album

Nick Cave has revealed that he’s currently “finishing” work on his new album with the Bad Seeds.

Last year, Cave said he was planning on writing a new album once his touring commitments had wrapped up.

Then, at the start of 2023, he confirmed that work was underway and shared some early lyric ideas for the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’.

Now, in an entry on his Red Hand Files website, he told fans that he was to take a short break from replying to questions from fans to finish work on the album.

“Thank you for your kind words,” he told a fan who asked a question about soulmates, “but before I answer I’d like to let everyone know that I am now back in the studio finishing the new Bad Seeds record.

“I will continue to read all the letters that come in, and will be with you in spirit, but my replies may not be that regular or very expansive over the next few weeks.”

Cave confirmed that the album-writing process was underway in the first week of January. Responding to a question from Fred about his plans for 2023 on The Red Hand Files, Cave said: “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He went on to reveal the he started the process at 9am on New Year’s Day. “It is now January 6. Nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell,” he said.

“It’s the same with every record, I feel that familiar feeling of lack, like I’m a big, dumb blank thing in a suit. I’m grumpy as fuck and Susie [Bick] has decamped for a week. Anything that resembles a creative impulse is burrowed way down in some mossy, froggy hole, asleep.”

Elsewhere, Cave recalled being “high” while taking to the stage with Kylie Minogue on Top Of The Pops. The singer-songwriter also recently teamed up with another pop veteran, Blondie, for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.