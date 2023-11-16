Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy and more cover WW2 era songs for ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy and more have recorded covers of World War II-era songs for the official soundtrack to The New Look.

Due to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, the series follows Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and the fashion industry in Paris during the Second World War. It stars Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Juliette Binoche, Ben Mendelsohn and Emily Mortimer.

According to Deadline, The New Look will boast an “immersive and contemporary soundtrack” produced by Jack Antonoff who has previously worked with Del Rey, Healy’s band The 1975, and Taylor Swift.

It’ll also feature new versions of early to mid-20th-century tracks recorded by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, Beabadoobee, Perfume Genius and Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

A tracklist for the collection has not yet been revealed. In the meantime, you can see a series of first-look images from the programme via Variety.

The New Look was written, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers on the upcoming TV series.

An official synopsis reads: “Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.”

“As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy,” it adds.

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff is in the running for the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical award at the Grammys 2024.

Last night (November 15), his collaborator Matty Healy hit out at the Recording Academy on stage in New York, saying it’s “a fucking outrage” that The 1975 didn’t get nominated. “Are you fucking mental?! Are they fucking mental?!” he said.

In other news, Bleachers have teamed up with Lana Del Rey on a new single called ‘Alma Mater’ from the group’s forthcoming self-titled album (out on March 8).