Nick Cave launches ‘Bad Seed TeeVee’, streaming gigs, videos and rarities 24 hours a day

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have today (April 24) launched Bad Seed TeeVee, a new 24/7 stream of rare and unseen footage from the band’s archives.

Starting today, the stream will be on continuously on YouTube “for the foreseeable”.

The channel will broadcast footage that includes promo videos, interviews, live footage, outtakes and other exclusive unseen footage from the band’s archives that will be played on a continuous random shuffle.

Speaking of the project, Cave said: “It’s 10.30 Wednesday evening, and if the world wasn’t in lockdown, I’d be onstage in Toulouse, France singing my heart out with The Bad Seeds. But I’m not. I’m doing the next best thing—sitting at home watching Bad Seed TeeVee. Pure non-stop joy!”

Tune into Bad Seed TeeVee below.

Last week, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announced rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour in support of new album ‘Ghosteen’.

Giving ‘Ghosteen’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “Whatever form grief takes, Cave encourages us to find beauty in pain, even when it might be difficult to do so. These are probably the most painful songs Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have ever recorded, but they’re also the most beautiful: it is a work of extraordinary, unsettling scope.”

See the rescheduled tour dates for spring 2021 below.

APRIL

Saturday 10 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Sunday 11 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday 15 – The O2, London, UK

Friday 16 – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Tuesday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 23 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday 24 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Monday 26 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Wednesday 28 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Thursday 29 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

MAY

Saturday 1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 2 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday 4 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 5 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Friday 7 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Monday 10 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Wednesday 12 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Thursday 13 – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Saturday 15 – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Monday 17 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Wednesday 19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Thursday 20 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Sunday 23 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Monday 24 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 27 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Friday 28 – Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France

Monday 31 – Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

JUNE

Thursday 3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Monday 7 – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Addressing fans while in lockdown via his frequently updated Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave promised fans that the shows were set to be “fucking mind-blowing” when they do finally go ahead.