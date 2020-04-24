Nick Cave launches ‘Bad Seed TeeVee’, streaming gigs, videos and rarities 24 hours a day

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have today (April 24) launched Bad Seed TeeVee, a new 24/7 stream of rare and unseen footage from the band’s archives.
Starting today, the stream will be on continuously on YouTube “for the foreseeable”.
The channel will broadcast footage that includes promo videos, interviews, live footage, outtakes and other exclusive unseen footage from the band’s archives that will be played on a continuous random shuffle.
Speaking of the project, Cave said: “It’s 10.30 Wednesday evening, and if the world wasn’t in lockdown, I’d be onstage in Toulouse, France singing my heart out with The Bad Seeds. But I’m not. I’m doing the next best thing—sitting at home watching Bad Seed TeeVee. Pure non-stop joy!”
Tune into Bad Seed TeeVee below.
Last week, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announced rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour in support of new album ‘Ghosteen’.
Giving ‘Ghosteen’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “Whatever form grief takes, Cave encourages us to find beauty in pain, even when it might be difficult to do so. These are probably the most painful songs Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have ever recorded, but they’re also the most beautiful: it is a work of extraordinary, unsettling scope.”
See the rescheduled tour dates for spring 2021 below.
APRIL
Saturday 10 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Sunday 11 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tuesday 13 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
Thursday 15 – The O2, London, UK
Friday 16 – The O2, London, UK
Sunday 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
Tuesday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Wednesday 21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Friday 23 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Saturday 24 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Monday 26 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
Wednesday 28 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Thursday 29 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
MAY
Saturday 1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Sunday 2 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Tuesday 4 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
Wednesday 5 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Friday 7 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Saturday 8 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Monday 10 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland
Wednesday 12 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Thursday 13 – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary
Saturday 15 – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia
Monday 17 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Wednesday 19 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Thursday 20 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
Sunday 23 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
Monday 24 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
Thursday 27 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Friday 28 – Zénith Toulouse Métropole, Toulouse, France
Monday 31 – Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy
JUNE
Thursday 3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Monday 7 – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel
Addressing fans while in lockdown via his frequently updated Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave promised fans that the shows were set to be “fucking mind-blowing” when they do finally go ahead.