A new Nick Cave ‘Loverman’ vinyl figure is on sale for Valentine’s Day

Plasticgod have brought out a new Nick Cave vinyl figure, titled ‘Loverman’, ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.

The US pop art company, who produce “collectable pop culture vinyl figures” and other memorabilia, previously teamed up with Cave in 2015 to release five vinyl figures.

This year’s Valentine’s Day (February 14) festivities have been marked by Plasticgod with the release of their latest Nick Cave vinyl figure. Titled ‘Loverman’ (named after the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 1994 single of the same name), it stands at approximately 6″ tall and is limited to just 500 sales.

Now available! Nick Cave – Loverman https://t.co/JgYcKCjhfe — Plasticgod (@plasticgod) February 2, 2020

Each ‘Loverman’ vinyl figure costs $75 (£57.75), and you can buy them here — although Plasticgod have stressed that delivery by Valentine’s Day “is not guaranteed”.

Last month, Cave was asked by a fan on his regular online Q&A series The Red Hand Files if he liked Kanye West.

“Making art is a form of madness – we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it,” Cave wrote in reply. “There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist.”

January also saw the sales of a signed copy of Cave’s book, The Sick Bag Song, and one of his signature suits raise $10,000 for the Australian bushfire relief effort.