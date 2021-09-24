Nick Cave shares new single ‘Shyness’ based on Red Hand Files letter

Nick Cave has shared a new spoken word single based on a letter received on his Red Hand Files website – listen to ‘Shyness’ below.

The track is based on two letters Cave received from fans Daniel and Vera in October 2019. “What is shyness?” Daniel wrote, while Vera asked: “What was your first date with your wife like?”

In response, Cave wrote at the time: “Shyness is the tentative sound of the orchestra tuning up before the symphony begins. It is a beautiful, fractured piece of music in itself. It is the orchestra attempting to find its shared intent and is over all too quickly if you ask me.”

He added: “My wife, Susie, has a hummingbird shyness. In social situations she displays herself for a magical, weightless moment then darts away. It is as if she is so acutely tuned into the inherent discomfort of others, whether they display it or not, that the situation becomes overwhelming. She is a rare thing, an exhibitionist that hates to be seen.”

Listen to ‘Shyness’ below, and order the new 7″ single here.

Earlier this year, Cave shared another track based on a Red Hand Files letter, called ‘Letter To Cynthia’. ‘Letter To Cynthia’ appeared on a 7″ single alongside another song, ‘Song For Cynthia’, and both tracks were inspired by a question a fan called Cynthia sent to The Red Hand Files, where Cave discussed the death of his son Arthur.

Arthur’s death is also set to be the subject of Cave’s recently announced memoir, Faith, Hope And Carnage.

The book is set to be published by Canongate in the autumn of next year, and is drawn from more than 40 hours of conversation between The Bad Seeds frontman and Observer journalist Sean O’Hagan.

Last week, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds shared a previously unheard ‘Ghosteen’-era track called ‘Earthlings’, which is taken from their upcoming ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’ album.

Cave and collaborator Warren Ellis are currently in the midst of a UK tour in support of their acclaimed 2021 album ‘CARNAGE‘. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also be embarking on a lengthy European tour in 2022.