Nick Cave has reflected on his current run of live shows with long-time collaborator Warren Ellis, describing them as “pure happiness”.

On his website The Red Hand Files, where the Bad Seeds musician answers questions from his fans, Cave was asked by one fan how he manages the website while on tour.

“The truth is, it is very hard,” Cave said. “Playing these concerts is pure happiness, more than I have experienced in a very long time. I cannot tell you what it means to Warren and me to walk out on stage and perform the songs — but there is a level of intensity to the shows that is exhausting.

“As the tour progresses, the energy needed to treat The Red Hand Files with the care and responsibility that your questions deserve is draining out of me like water from a little leaky pot,” he continued, saying that he will be taking a break from the site.

“Rather than give replies to your questions that aren’t properly thought through, I have decided to take a break for the next two weeks and then begin again once the tour has finished.

“I hope you all understand.”

Cave and Ellis are currently performing in Europe in support of their album ‘Carnage’, having recently wrapped up a run of acclaimed UK shows.

In a five-star review of their set in Croydon, NME described the shows as: “Cave and Ellis in their absolute purest and classiest form; armed with just the songs, the love, and a whole lot of feeling.”

Last week Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were announced as headliners for Øya Festival 2022, on a line-up that also includes the likes of Aurora, Michael Kiwanuka and Suede.