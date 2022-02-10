Nick Cave on his plans to return to Australia for a tour

Nick Cave has opened up about touring Australia in a new post on his Red Hand Files website.

Cave, who was responding to a group of questions from fans asking him if he was going to return to Australia soon for a tour, revealed that he will be touring Australia this winter with Warren Ellis.

He explained: “I am sitting here looking at this year’s calendar. My assistant, Rachel, has helpfully laid it out in various child-friendly, primary-coloured blocks. A red block means touring, a blue block means other extracurricular creative stuff, and a yellow block means time off. The year is largely big, red blocks, with some sudden moments of blue, and a little lonely threadbare patch of yellow.

“Of the three red blocks, one is the imminent American Carnage tour with Warren, starting in Asheville and ending in Montreal. This block of red fills me with a kind of unabated joy because the show is just so beautiful. The second red block is a full-on Bad Seeds summer festival tour across the UK, Europe and elsewhere. This fills me with a combination of extreme excitement and acute terror because, well, it’s long and punishing.

“Finally, I can see, glowing lovely, glowing redly, a Nick and Warren Australian Carnage tour that has been recently added. This has not yet been announced — and I will no doubt be reprimanded for doing so here on The Red Hand Files — but I can see it there, that bright, red block, beginning mid-November and ending mid-December.:

“This new addition makes me very happy. In fact, quite literally, it brings tears of joy, Astrid! Home, Ally, home!”

Last week (February 3), the first preview of the forthcoming Nick Cave and Warren Ellis-featuring film This Much I Know To Be True was released.

The Andrew Dominik-directed film will arrive later this year, and will be a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling. It’ll premiere at the Berlin Film Festival later this month.

This Much I Know To Be True will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums: 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis).

Cave and Ellis are providing the score for Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The trio previously worked together on the 2007 film The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford.