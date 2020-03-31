Nick Cave says postponed ‘Ghosteen’ tour “will be fucking mind-blowing”

Nick Cave has promised that the Bad Seeds’ upcoming ‘Ghosteen‘ tour “will be fucking mind-blowing” in a new blog post discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian artist postponed his upcoming UK and European tour with the Bad Seeds earlier this month due to the ongoing global crisis.

Read More: Coronavirus: every cancelled gig, festival and tour – and how to get your ticket refund

Advertisement

In the latest submission to his Red Hand Files website, Cave was quizzed on how he is filling the time whilst self-isolating at home. Responding to the question, the singer revealed that he had “contemplated” working on a number of online projects to entertain his fans before heading back on the road.

“I began to think about what I had done in the last three months — working with Warren [Ellis] and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, planning and mounting a massive and incredibly complex Nick Cave exhibition with the Royal Danish Library, putting together the Stranger Than Kindness book, working on an updated edition of my Collected Lyrics,” Cave explained.

He then spoke of his experience in “developing the show” for his recently-postponed tour. “Which, by the way, will be fucking mind-blowing if we ever get to do it!” he added.

Though Cave had toyed with the idea of penning “an isolation album”, “an online corona diary”, “an apocalyptic film script” and creating playlists during in his downtime, he revealed elsewhere in the post that he would instead “use this opportunity to reflect”.

Advertisement

“Together we have stepped into history and are now living inside an event unprecedented in our lifetime,” he wrote. “Every day the news provides us with dizzying information that a few weeks before would have been unthinkable.”

In a Red Hand Files post earlier this month, Cave said of the current crisis: “Slowly, we all are coming around to the realisation that we will need to lead very different lives for a while — short term, long term, who knows?”