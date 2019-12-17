Nick Cave opens up about the “lows” he experienced while taking drugs

Nick Cave has opened up about his experiences with taking drugs, telling a fan about the extensive “lows” he has experienced while under the influence.

On his regular question-and-answer interaction site, The Red Hand Files, Cave was asked by a fan named Craig about whether he had ever reached the same highs while sober as he had when under the influence of drugs.

Cave responded: “Craig, I’m not sure if I have quite reached the same highs as those times while sober, but then again I also haven’t reached the kind of lows that eventually came with taking those ‘lovely substances’.”

He then went on to list some of the low experiences he has experienced while on drugs, including being “bashed up in police stations, dehumanised in rehabs, near-death experiences, suicidal thoughts, routine overdoses, reduced motivation, broken bones, being ripped off, liking Charles Bukowski, social and physical anhedonia, herd mentality, dead friends, fucked up relationships, abscesses, car accidents, psychosis, reading The Hobbit, malnutrition, creative impotence, epic time-wasting, singing flat (still working on that), talking shit (still working on that too), life-threatening diseases, and not ringing my mother on her birthday.”

The same edition of his Red Hand Files also saw Cave responding to a fan called Serge, who wished to know the meaning of Cave’s “Ku Klux furniture” lyric from his 1988 track ‘Deana’.

Cave responded: “As for your question, Serge, Deanna’s mother was American and each Christmas she would leave Melbourne and head back to the U.S. for the holidays, leaving her maverick daughter in charge of the house that sat high up on the south bank of the Yarra River.

“Perhaps anticipating our behaviour, her mother covered the furniture in the living room with protective white sheets – the Ku Klux furniture, we called it.”

Previous editions of Cave’s Red Hand Files have seen him discussing the tragic passing of his son, as well as providing advice on body positivity for a 16-year-old fan.

Cave also recently spoke of the “pure and holy” anger of grief in a message to a fan whose mother was murdered.