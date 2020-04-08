Nick Cave praises Bob Dylan’s new track ‘Murder Most Foul’

Nick Cave has offered his opinion on Bob Dylan’s latest song ‘Murder Most Foul,’ calling the track “extraordinarily comforting, especially at this moment.”

Writing in The Red Hand Files, where the Australian singer frequently responds to fan questions and journals his thoughts, the Bad Seeds frontman responded to several readers who had asked about the song: “‘Murder Most Foul’ reminds us that all is not lost, as the song itself becomes a lifeline thrown into our current predicament.

“It is as though it has travelled a great distance, through stretches of time, full of an earned integrity and stature that soothes in the way of a lullaby, a chant, or a prayer,” he added, while also describing the song as “perplexing” and “beautiful”.

Cave also encouraged fans to approach their experiences “with a certain care and reverence, as if encountering these things for the last time,” after one fan asked if he thought it felt like Dylan’s “swan song”.

“I say this not just in the light of the novel coronavirus,” he wrote, “rather that it is an eloquent way to lead one’s life and to appreciate the here and now, by savouring it as if it were for the last time.”

Cave ended the post with ‘I Do Not Speak’ by English poet Stevie Smith. You can read his full post in The Red Hand Files here.

Earlier today (April 8), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced details of their rescheduled UK and European tour for spring and summer 2021.

Touring in support of their acclaimed 2019 album ‘Ghosteen‘, the band were previously forced to postpone their upcoming shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.