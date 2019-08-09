Nick Cave reveals attempted Flatbush Zombies collaboration

More revelations from the Red Hand Files

Nick Cave has revealed that he attempted an eventually shelved collaboration with the Flatbush Zombies.

Taking once again to the Red Hand Files, his website where he answers fan questions, the singer revealed another little insight into his career.

Over the last year, The Bad Seeds frontman has been regularly responding to questions from fans on The Red Hand Files, from tips on songwriting (and even gifting one fan a spare lyric of his), to revealing his belief that “in its current form, rock [music] isn’t worth saving”, and describing his Manchester gig following the 2017 terror attack in the city as the “most emotional concert of his career”.

In the most recent post on The Red Hand Files, a fan asks Cave’s thoughts on the merchandising of art, and included in his response is the revelation that he once tried to write a song with Flatbush Zombies.

“A few years ago the Zombies and I attempted a collaboration and I sent them my version of the T. Rex classic, ‘Cosmic Dancer’,” Cave wrote.

“They said they “could not relate to it” but they radically pitch-shifted my voice, sampled it and used it anyway, as the percussive heartbeat to an extraordinarily wild and fucked-up piece of hip-hop that neither of us released.”

Recently on the website, Cave shot down an “asshole” homophobic fan of his on the website recently, and this week seeming to confirm a third album with his side-project Grinderman, he’s now given another window into his career, and in particular, a collaboration that never happened.

Hinting at that third Grinderman album, Cave spoke of the band’s two albums as forming “part of a yet to be completed trilogy”.