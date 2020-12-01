Nick Cave says he’s sold “zero rolls” of his erotic wallpaper

Nick Cave has given an interview about his merchandise store ‘Cave Things’, and revealed that he’s not sold a single roll of the erotic wallpaper he has for sale there.

Speaking to The Financial Times, Cave discussed ‘Cave Things’, which he launched in August, at length, which also features personally-taken signed polaroids, ceramic tiles and notebooks.

“My favourite thing is the Hyatt Girls pornographic wallpaper, made from drawings of naked women I have doodled in hotels down the years,” Cave said of the product, which costs £200 for a 50cm x 10m roll.

Advertisement

“It’s a lovely thing – and so far has sold zero rolls. I am immensely proud of designing a product that literally nobody wants!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cave discussed The Red Hand Files, an online forum where he answers questions from fans at length, revealing that he’s received almost 40,000 submissions.

“The Red Hand Files turned into something much bigger and more important than I ever dreamed it would be,” Cave said.

“This is largely due to the extraordinary openness and vulnerability of the people asking the questions. So it means something – to sit down and respond to someone who is articulating something they may never have put into words before. It’s powerful.”

He also discussed his experience of the coronavirus pandemic, saying one of the few “collateral benefits” is that he feels “free to do what I like.

Advertisement

“The music industry has been atomised, the rulebook has been torn up, few of us are working, but there can be an energy to disaster, a feverish need to respond to a crisis that is weirdly compelling,” Cave said. “The Red Hand Files and Cave Things both talk to this time.”

In a recent edition of The Red Hand Files, Cave weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the BBC’s censorship of The Pogues‘ Christmas song ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

“The idea that a word, or a line, in a song can simply be changed for another and not do it significant damage is a notion that can only be upheld by those that know nothing about the fragile nature of songwriting,” Cave wrote.