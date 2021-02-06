Nick Cave shares new details about forthcoming album ‘CARNAGE’

Nick Cave has shared some new details about his forthcoming album ‘CARNAGE’.

Last month, Cave replied to a fan’s question to confirm that he has been in the studio with regular collaborator and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis to make the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Ghosteen’.

It came after he cancelled his already rescheduled 2021 UK and European tour due to the spread of coronavirus, at which point he told fans that he felt it was now “opportunity to take stock” and “time to make a new record”.

Now, writing on his website The Red Hand Files, Cave replied to a fan who asked for more information about the upcoming album.

“More info? Okay. How about this? CARNAGE is a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe,” he wrote in a short note.

‘CARNAGE’ will be the 18th studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Last year saw Cave release the live film and album ‘Idiot Prayer‘, recorded as a solo show from London’s Alexandra Palace during lockdown.

Meanwhile, Cave has opened up on why he felt “disgusted” by his classic album ‘The Boatman’s Call’ and how, in time, he has developed a greater appreciation for the record.

The 1997 record is widely considered to be one of Cave’s greatest efforts with The Bad Seeds, featuring seminal tracks such as the seminal ‘Into My Arms’ and ‘(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?’

Writing in a recent edition of his Red Hand Files, Cave responded to a fan who asked why he opted to play tracks from the album during his recent livestream show at London’s Alexandra Palace.