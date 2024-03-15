Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 2024 UK and European ‘Wild God’ tour

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have today (March 15) announced details of a UK and European tour – check out the full dates below.

The tour will take place this autumn and follows on from the recent announcement that the band will release a new album this summer, ‘Wild God’.

The band will kick off their tour on September 24 in Oberhausen, Germany, and will end in Paris, France on November 17. The band are due to play six dates in the UK at Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Dublin and Birmingham.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to ‘Wild God’ now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on March 22 at 10am local time and you can get yours here.

Supporting the band will be Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road.

Check out the full list of dates and the tour trailer below:

SEPTEMBER

24 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber ARENA

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

OCTOBER

2 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

10 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

11 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

13 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Sportaréna

15 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb

17 – Prague, Czechia – O2 arena

18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

20 – Milan, Italy – Milan Forum

22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

25 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

27 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

30 – Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

NOVEMBER

2 – Leeds, UK – first direct arena

3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

8 – London, UK – The O2

12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

15 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

The band’s new album is set for release on August 30 and will comprise of 10 songs. It will see the band move between themes of convention and experimentation – introducing left-turns that heighten the rich imagery and emotive narratives created by the frontman.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious,” Cave said of the upcoming release.

He continued: “There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy. There’s no fucking around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

Cave also recently said that the album was “full of secrets”. “I don’t want to say much about the album itself until it is released in August and you get to hear all the songs, but I can tell you that it is a record full of secrets,” he said on his blog, The Red Hand Files.

“It is made up of a series of complex and interlinking narratives, the title song ‘Wild God’ being the primary point of propulsion, with the songs all feeding off each other – not so much to tell a story, but to rally round an acutely vulnerable and mysterious ‘event’ that resides at the heart of the album’s central song, ‘Conversion’.”

To mark the announcement of the album, the band also shared the title track as the lead single, earlier this month capturing the same balance between newness and their signature sound as expected in the full album.

The writing process for ‘Wild God’ began on New Year’s Day 2023, and the tracks were laid down with sessions at Miraval in Provence and Soundtree in London. From there, the Bad Seeds introduced their unique spin, and additional performances were added from Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

Alongside Cave himself, Warren Ellis co-produced the album, and it was mixed by David Fridmann. You can pre-order ‘Wild God’ here, and check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Last year, following the release of his book Faith, Hope & Carnage, Nick Cave spoke to NME and revealed what fans can expect from his upcoming music.

When asked if he was pouring more love into his music, he responded: “I don’t know about the music, but these days I feel a more urgent need to connect with people.

“There’s a kind of duty in that, that maybe I didn’t feel before. That I have at my disposal something that’s very valuable – to make music and I don’t want to squander that opportunity in phoning in gigs or doing half-hearted attempts. Everyone is as important as each other.”

News of the new album comes after Cave launched a mysterious countdown clock earlier this month (March 5), but did not reveal to fans what would happen when it struck zero.

The first word of a new Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds album came back in October 2022 when he confirmed in a Q&A that he was about to start the writing process. He later said that the eventual writing processed commenced at 9am on New Year’s Day 2023.

In July last year, he wrote on his site that they were “finishing” work on recording the new album, and then in November, Cave said he was about to start mixing on the record in Buffalo.

The most recent Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album was 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’. In a glowing five-star review, NME wrote: “‘Ghosteen’ is one of the most devastatingly accurate accounts of grief that you’ll ever listen to. Yet it’s also, astoundingly, one of the most comforting. Few mediations on grief manage to navigate despair and catharsis as well as this.”

As well as ‘Wild God’ being on the way, there is also a television adaptation of Cave’s 2009 novel The Death Of Bunny Monro in the works, with former Doctor Who star Matt Smith recently having been confirmed to take the title role.